Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000. ASML accounts for about 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.45 on Monday, reaching $579.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,585. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $648.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

