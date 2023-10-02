Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $407.33. The company had a trading volume of 449,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

