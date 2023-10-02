Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,261. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.