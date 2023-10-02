Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,955,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,188,000 after purchasing an additional 500,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,923. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

