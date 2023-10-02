Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $827.44. The company had a trading volume of 981,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,955. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $862.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.06. The stock has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

