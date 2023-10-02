Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

