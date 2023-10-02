Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

