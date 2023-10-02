Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 1,461 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.38. 4,686,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

