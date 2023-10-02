Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,218.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $234,000. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $538.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a market capitalization of $510.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

