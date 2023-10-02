Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,283,902. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

