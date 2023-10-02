Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Compass Point from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:RITM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.27. 2,189,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

