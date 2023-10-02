RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

