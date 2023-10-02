RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 4,142 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.27. 817,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.