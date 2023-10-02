RNC Capital Management LLC Has $48.18 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $48,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 182.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,204 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

ENB traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $32.29. 1,658,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

