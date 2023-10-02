RNC Capital Management LLC Has $56.58 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 3,080,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

