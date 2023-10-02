RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $42,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 3.1 %

MTB stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,932. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

