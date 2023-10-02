RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,843 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,852 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 133,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,098,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.55. The company had a trading volume of 547,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,938. The firm has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.60 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

