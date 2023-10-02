RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,762. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.