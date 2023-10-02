Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Robert Half stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.76. 19,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

