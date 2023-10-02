Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $9.25

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $9.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 2.19. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Rocket Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,279,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

