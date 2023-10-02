Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.00.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
