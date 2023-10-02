Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 621,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,735.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 636,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,902.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,473 shares of company stock worth $503,942. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.