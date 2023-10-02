Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RY
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.
Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.