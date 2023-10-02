Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of RY stock opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

