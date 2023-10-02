Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

