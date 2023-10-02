Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,905. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,223 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,822,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,523,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

