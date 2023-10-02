Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

PPL traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after acquiring an additional 129,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

