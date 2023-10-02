Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.38. Sabre shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 665,800 shares.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $1,570,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sabre by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 342.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 159.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 229,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

