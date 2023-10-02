Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $1.00 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $614,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.