Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
SFE opened at $1.00 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
