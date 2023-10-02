Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $20.58 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.