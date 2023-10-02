Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

CRM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. 2,162,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.51. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,150,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 695,566 shares of company stock valued at $151,530,440. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

