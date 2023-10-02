Science Applications International’s (SAIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $88.06 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

