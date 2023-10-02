SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 0.7 %
SEAC stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $721,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,541.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.