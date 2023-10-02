SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 0.7 %

SEAC stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $721,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 590,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,541.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

