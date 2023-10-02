Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.22. Semrush shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 63,071 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $77,716.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,405.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,722 shares of company stock valued at $165,643 in the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Semrush by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

