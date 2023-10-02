Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

