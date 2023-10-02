Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 312 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $124.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

