Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $126.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.21.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

