Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $107.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

