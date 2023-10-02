Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

