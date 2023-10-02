Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.0% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 123,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $114.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

