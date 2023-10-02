Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,368 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

