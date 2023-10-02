Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

