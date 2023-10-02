Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $527,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,441 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

