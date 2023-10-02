Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,862,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.