Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,333,000 after buying an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,025,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,429,016. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

