Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Declines By 20.4%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 446,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $484.84 million, a PE ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,959.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

