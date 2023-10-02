Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Expands By 26.3%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 142,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.51. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.