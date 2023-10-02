Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Rises By 12.6%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.6 days.

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $6.36 on Monday, reaching $2,063.34. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,597.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,199.39.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $12.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 58.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNSWF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,625.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,475.00 to C$1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,425.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

