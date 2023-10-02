Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Grows By 8.5%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

ERLFF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.95. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

