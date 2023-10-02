Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Drops By 5.1%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

