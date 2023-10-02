Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Decreases By 13.4%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIXT

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.