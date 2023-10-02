Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declines By 13.2%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMI remained flat at $8.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

